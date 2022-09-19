An organistation known as The Revive Ladies hosted a lekker potjiekos competition on Saturday to help raise funds towards the Delft Moravian Church building plans which have been stagnant for 18 years due to no funds. Reverend Gregson Erasmus says: “The proceeds generated will go towards the building of the church.

“The building plans have been approved in April 2021, so we are actively busy with fundraisers to start the building process. “We have been renting two classrooms at Roosendal Primary school, one classroom for our church service and another for Sunday school.” Nine mense took part in the competition.

They had to buy their own ingredients, and each pot had to cater for 15 or more people. Andries van Wyk, a member of the church, prepared a lamb and vegetable pot. “I love making potjie, al die jare. My lamb pot is the best but as I was browsing through the other competitors, I picked up some ideas.”

Varity Blaauw from Voorbrug says she doesn't wait for a man to braai or start a fire, “sy doen dit vrou alleen”: “I prepared a beef groente pot. My passion for food, especially braai and potjiekos, comes from my mother.” The winners were Beryl Beukes and her bestie Bridget Charles who made a sweet and sour Chinese stir fry. WINNERS: Beryl and Bridget.Picture: Deon Marcus Beryl, who has her own home-based catering company called Berylicious, says: “I entered the competition to do my part to uplift the community and help where I can.”

The top three winners each received a two-plate stove. Vinelene Hartley from The Revive Ladies says the organistation had a mini bazaar where people could buy a plate of potjiekos for R30, and the rest of the food was donated to the Delft community. “This is our first cooking competition but we are hoping to make this an annual event,” Hartley adds.