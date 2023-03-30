A cash-strapped skelm, who tried to bust open an ATM at a garage in Hanover Park, has been busted. The incident at the Engen Garage sent tongues wagging in the Cape Flats community yesterday as residents lambasted the boef for breaking down the little resources they have.

Site manager, Walied Parker, says initial reports that the ATM has been bombed was not correct and says the crafty skelms targeted the Standard Bank cash machine during load shedding. DAMAGE: ATM machine busted open. “There were actually three of them and they took a chance in load shedding which started after 2am,” he says. “We are a 24-hour service station and we do get customers, normally taxi drivers, who come at those times so there was a petrol attendant on the site but he stayed inside and I am grateful for that because we don’t want them to put themselves in danger.”

He says the trio used a crowbar and lodged it on either side of the ATM monitor and tried to ruk the whole machine out. DAMAGE: ATM machine busted open. Picture: Leon Knipe “They did not have explosives but they used crowbars and tried to get the whole monitor out but what happened is they tripped the alarm, it sent off an alert to the security company and they came and caught one while two others got away. “They did not manage to get any of the money as the safe locks automatically,” he adds.

TAKEN ABACK: Walied Parker. Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says: “According to reports members of a security company were alerted of an alarm at an ATM at a business premises at the mentioned address shortly after 3am. “They found a 19-year-old male with a crowbar. “The ATM was excessively damaged. No cash was taken.

DAMAGE: ATM machine busted open. Picture: Leon Knipe ‘The security personnel arrested the 19-year-old male suspect and handed him over to the SAPS at Philippi. “Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. “Once charged the suspect will make his court appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.”