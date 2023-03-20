Nazrudeen Adams went from looking over his shoulders for gangsters wanting to haal him af, to walking with man’s best friend on his side, looking around to help other sick or stray animals. The 26-year-old from Lavender Hill, who refers to himself as the modern-day Noah, wanted to be a gang leader but is now leading animals by heading the Non-Profit Organisation Youth Pet Care.

Nazrudeen Adams wanted to be a gang leader. Pictute supplied Adams recalled a dark time in his life when he thought that being a gang leader was kwaai. “In 2013, when I was in my teens, I started a gang where we would fight against other street gangs in violent ways with knives and pangas. “I thought being a gang leader was cool, that everybody would be scared of me and respect me.”

More on this Pedals to the medals: Lavender Hill Imbewu Cycling Club

In 2015, Adams said he got one of his first awakenings when he and a pel were stabbed and the friend did not make it. “I was in hospital for two weeks and even though I left the gang I started, I still wanted to come back and take revenge, so I was still deurmekaar.” Between 2018 and 2019, Adams who was now a taxi gaatjie, got a dog.

HIS CALLING: Nazrudeen Adams from Lavender Hill He said the dog was taken away from him because of a biting incident. “Then already I started growing passionate about animals. “The dog they took away had puppies, and one got sick. I asked and begged around for help but because of my reputation, people didn’t want to help me and others called me a scam.

“I couldn’t afford vet fees because it was too expensive and then I felt I needed to do something.” He said he started volunteering at the SPCA and different animal organisations. HIS CALLING: Nazrudeen Adams from Lavender Hill “My girlfriend and I in the meantime started walking around and with the knowledge we gained, started feeding and caring for stray dogs in the flats.

“We carried on for two years before I officially registered my NPO Youth Petcare in 2021.” Adams said since then, the organisation has grown with support from other animal organisations. OFFICIAL: Registered his NPO “I now ride around on my bike and pet trailer and attend call-outs in the area, then my team and I will contact organisations we collaborate with for further help.

“We even had three of our rescued dogs adopted by families in the USA. “We also have ‘Spay Days’ [sterilisation]when we get vets to come out to our community.” He said even though his heart yearns to study to be a veterinarian, it will take time as he doesn’t have matric.

“I believe God has a bigger purpose for each and every one of us. “Mine is to make sure that the animals are looked after.” Adams has donation trolleys at Longbeach Mall Vet shop and Pick n Pay Constantia.