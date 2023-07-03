A 78-year-old ouma from Cafda Village died when a blaze ripped through her Wendy house during load shedding. Family and friends of ouma Katrina Bezuidenhout, 78, say they are still reeling after her charred remains were found inside her home by firefighters on Wednesday night.

Property owner Camilla Solomons, 39, claimed that the elderly woman fell sleep during load shedding and it is suspected that she had left a candle burning. “The load shedding started at 6pm and ended at 8pm and we went to sleep,” Solomons explained. “We woke up with people shouting fire, but when we got out the flames were everywhere. “It started in her Wendy house and we think she left a candle burning because it was dark.”

VICTIM: Katrina Bezuidenhout, 78 Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service received an alert at 9pm. “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 9pm of a dwelling alight in Ivo Chunnet Street, Retreat,” he said. “By 10.50pm, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that affected a formal and an informal dwelling leaving eight persons displaced.

INSIDE: Ouma’s home “The body of an adult female was found with fatal burn wounds and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.” Katrina’s daughter Elwera, 50, said neighbour’s told the family they could hear her screams for help and they are now trying to raise funds for DNA tests. FIRE DESTROYED: Katrina Bezuidenhout’s home “They told us that they could hear her screaming in pain. You can still see the spot where the firefighters found her body,” Elwera said.