Shocking court documents have revealed that a 93-year-old ouma was brutally beaten, raped and killed in her home because she asked for a glass of water. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court as the man accused of killing Cynthia Doubell appeared for his pre-trial hearing.

Keegan Samuels, 25, is set to face an array of charges related to the murder of Cynthia. THE ACCUSED: Keegan Samuels The elderly woman, fondly known as ‘Oemie’, was found dead in her Dammert Street home on August 1, 2021. The shocking incident left residents reeling after police were called to the home where she had been beaten and strangled.

Angry mense took to the streets of Bellville and more than 1 000 signed a petition for Samuels’ bail application to be denied, as it was revealed the ouma was raped and sodomised. According to the indictment, Oemie was attacked after asking Samuels for water. “On the night in question, the deceased requested some water from the accused which he refused to bring her.

“She made another request for water to the accused’s minor brother which the accused refused him permission to do. “The deceased persisted with her request and an altercation ensued, causing the accused to assault the deceased by hitting, slapping, kicking her or assaulting her by means unknown to the State. “The State alleges that the accused then raped the deceased.”

The document further states that Oemie had severe injuries and according to the post-mortem, the cause of death was blunt force injuries to her body and neck. The indictment also states that Oemie had other injuries which happened before her death, indicating she had suffered abuse before. The matter was postponed to March 17 for a further pre-trial.

Family spokesperson and gender rights activist, Caroline Peters, says that since Oemie’s death they have been working hard to get justice for her and peace for the family. ACTIVIST: Caroline Peters “We have been working to get justice for Oemie and so the family can have peace. “Because right now it’s like a sword hanging over their head as they are related to Keegan,” Caroline explains.