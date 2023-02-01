Closing arguments in the case against an international Cape Town model accused of beating up his wife commenced in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, with his defence arguing that the complainant was spreading liegstories. Keagan Carl Troskie has been in and out of court after his wife Lovisa Terling accused him of abusing her, just a day after the two tied the knot in March 2019.

He was arrested and charged with assault and grievous bodily harm in December 2019. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) According to Lovisa, the abuse started off “lightly” when Troskie bit her lip open the day after their wedding but quickly escalated, and ended with her pressing charges against him nine months later when he allegedly kicked her in her back, and choked and suffocated her “for hours on end”. Tuesday, Lovisa sat in court and listened to how Troskie’s defence, Lucille van Reenen, pointed out that it is “unusual, although possible” to experience what Lovisa did, just a day after her wedding.

“She also couldn’t remember what they did days after the wedding. How do you forget about the days after your wedding?” she wanted to know. Van Reenen referred to the night where the couple attended a get-together at Troskie’s sister’s house, explaining that the sister who was a witness for the defence, had noticed that Lovisa was wearing a short cream skirt and a sleeveless top, “and that nothing was hidden”. “If someone was abused, would she not cover herself up? The witness said there was not a mark on the complainant,” she stated.

Outside court, the blonde and blue-eyed Lovisa huddled with her pelle, remarking how “frustrated” she was listening to the defence’s closing argument. “This is victim blaming. Now I can understand why a lot of victims of abuse do not come forward,” she said. “Firstly, the case has been on the roll for so long, now I have to hear that I made up stories of my abuse?”

While Troskie was out on R10 000 bail he met Anna Insam, who was also allegedly assaulted by the ex-model. HURT: Anna Insam had bruises on her lyf Anna was at court to support Lovisa, while awaiting her assault and attempted murder case at the Cape Town Regional Court against Troskie. Photographs show Anna covered with large purple and blue bruises all over her body.

‘BLAMING’: Lovisa Terling Anna told the Daily Voice that Troskie held her hostage in his flat: “A lot of what Lovisa went through, I also did. “He also strangled and beat me badly. “When I met him, I didn’t know he was out on bail for an abuse case, He also never told me any of this.”