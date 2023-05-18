Players at the Manenberg Rangers Rugby Club are putting their best foot forward thanks to a donation of new kits from Schmidhauser. The popular club buzzed with excitement over the weekend as the dedicated players lined up to try on their kwaai gep.

Redour Edries, who works for Schmidhauser in Paarden Eiland, said he got a skrik when his boss just offered to sponsor the team uit’ie bloute. “I was driving the boss one day and he asked me about my weekend and what I did. I told him I played rugby and a little bit about the team. “All the players are really passionate because we know the difference the team is making in the community,” he explained.

“Then out of the blue he just said he will sponsor kits. “On Friday, we gathered for the handover and the players were so happy because people had let us down in the past. SPAN VAT STAAN: Manenberg Rangers RC.Pictures: Supplied “They gave full kits and much-needed equipment worth over R50 000 and Pierre Hadfield came to do the handover.”

Chairman Saaid Blake said the club works hard to keep youngsters away from drugs and gangs and boasts 400 players from across the Cape Flats. “To date, our seniors team is made up of 120 players and the juniors is 280. “We are a free club and open to anyone to come and join,” he explained.

“I have been here for more than 35 years and our aim is always to uplift and provide alternatives for young men.” CHAIRMAN: Saaid Blake.Pictures: Supplied Blake said that among their biggest challenges are the cable theft affecting the lights at the field they occupy near Primrose Park Primary. “We are working with the City of Cape Town and Schmidhauser to have the lights replaced.

“We [also] started a feeding scheme for our players because sometimes when they arrive at matches you find they have not eaten for days. “Many of them come from the surrounding areas like Manenberg, Sherwood Park and Primrose Park. “Not only are they affected by gang violence, but many of them come from fatherless homes or homes where the fathers are abusive.