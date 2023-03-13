Young cricketers from Mitchells Plain can now improve their game with some brand-new gear. A junior cricket team from the JP21 foundation were the recipients of the new kit courtesy of a partnership between the foundation, the NGO Awqaf SA and company GILL shampoo.

The group received their new uniforms at a handover ceremony at Hyacinth Primary on Thursday. According to former Proteas star JP Duminy, founder of JP21, the kit handover is significant in the foundation’s history. He said that the laaities benefitting from the kit allow the foundation to produce more success stories.

“Mikaeel Prince represented the SA Under-19 team and he started with the JP21 Foundation in 2015, but the hope is to provide those opportunities for more kids and see those stories coming to the fore.” SHARP: Raihaan Erfort, 12 The partnership also aims to make cricket accessible to all students, encourage community involvement as well as positive social behaviour. Mickaeel Collier, deputy CEO of Awqaf SA, added: “If we look at the foundation under JP Duminy and Jermaine [Cloete] it’s just not about cricket but life skills and development programs, so we find the natural attraction to the work they are doing.”

Raihaan Erfort, 12, told the Daily Voice that he can’t wait to show off his new uniform and kwaai gear. “I have been playing cricket since Grade 1, so I can't wait to play in it. Hashim Amla is my favourite cricket player,” the youngster said. Keanan Mitchell, one of the JP21 coaches, said he hopes the new kit will inspire his young players to become a cohesive team.