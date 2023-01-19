“Daddy, I promise just one more day then you can bring me here again.” “Please teacher, if I am good will you take me to my mommy?”

“My stomach hurts, I think I need to go home.” These are just some of the excuses heard as first time scholars stepped into “big school” on Wednesday. This is Naomie Dean, her first day in Grade 2 at Eldene Primary School in Elsies River The Western Cape Education Department said it welcomed over 1 million learners back to school for the 2023 academic year.

Of these, 92 000 accounted for newly-placed Grade 1s. Zadia Hannie, first day in Grade 1 at Roosendal Primary School Education MEC David Maynier, said in addition, 96 000 Grade 8s headed to high school, with 35 872 teachers and 7578 public service staff on hand to support kids. Buhlali Gama and her mommy Akhona Dladla striking their poses before the little girl entered her classroom The province this year had a 99.2% placement rate for Grade 1 and 8 learners, a huge step up from previous years when thousands of learners missed their first day at school.

The Daily Voice visited several schools to see how the little ones are holding up. Raeed Benjamin was inconsolable on his first day of school At Rosendal Primary School in Delft, there were mixed emotions as some were happy and excited, while others cried snot en trane. One of the braver ones was Saige Bartlett, six, who said he was looking forward to making a lot of new friends.

Sage Bartlett, 6 with mom Lauren Bartlett from Roosendal, Delft. Starting his first day in Grade 1 at Roosendal Primary School. But the feeling wasn’t mutual for five-year-old Cassie-Leigh Kippie who tried all the tricks in the book to leave the school. Over at Seaview Primary School in Mitchells Plain, little Marley Valentine couldn’t stop smiling as she stood in her new classroom. The oulike Grade 1 meisie said: “I’m done with Grade R, that’s for babies, I will only miss my teacher Mrs Collins.

“My new teacher is Miss Zeegers and I love her already.” Marley Valentine excited to start Grade 1 at Seaview Primary School in Mitchells Plain At neighbouring Spine View Primary, the smell of new school books, neatly combed hair and little faces shining from Vaseline was the order of the day. Gypsy Aria Valen Ruiters from Westville Primary school in Mitchells Plain was ready to begin her first year at big school Haasbekkie Cecelia Marquard, six, cheerfully waved her mommy Shantal goodbye, saying: “I am not scared to leave my mommy.”