“Daddy, I promise just one more day then you can bring me here again.”
“Please teacher, if I am good will you take me to my mommy?”
“My stomach hurts, I think I need to go home.”
These are just some of the excuses heard as first time scholars stepped into “big school” on Wednesday.
The Western Cape Education Department said it welcomed over 1 million learners back to school for the 2023 academic year.
Of these, 92 000 accounted for newly-placed Grade 1s.
Education MEC David Maynier, said in addition, 96 000 Grade 8s headed to high school, with 35 872 teachers and 7578 public service staff on hand to support kids.
The province this year had a 99.2% placement rate for Grade 1 and 8 learners, a huge step up from previous years when thousands of learners missed their first day at school.
The Daily Voice visited several schools to see how the little ones are holding up.
At Rosendal Primary School in Delft, there were mixed emotions as some were happy and excited, while others cried snot en trane.
One of the braver ones was Saige Bartlett, six, who said he was looking forward to making a lot of new friends.
But the feeling wasn’t mutual for five-year-old Cassie-Leigh Kippie who tried all the tricks in the book to leave the school.
Over at Seaview Primary School in Mitchells Plain, little Marley Valentine couldn’t stop smiling as she stood in her new classroom.
The oulike Grade 1 meisie said: “I’m done with Grade R, that’s for babies, I will only miss my teacher Mrs Collins.
“My new teacher is Miss Zeegers and I love her already.”
At neighbouring Spine View Primary, the smell of new school books, neatly combed hair and little faces shining from Vaseline was the order of the day.
Haasbekkie Cecelia Marquard, six, cheerfully waved her mommy Shantal goodbye, saying: “I am not scared to leave my mommy.”
At Westville Primary, the parents looked more nervous than their children standing at the gate as their babies lined up on the school premises.
Little Brenda-Lee Joorst made her ouma Brenda promise that she’d sit on the grass at the gate and wait for her “the whole day, Ma”, while Tasleem Benjamin was struggling to fight back tears as his son Raeed broke down.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who along with Maynier visited Starling Primary in Penlyn Estate, Athlone wished all learners the very best for 2023, urging them to be kind and take pride in their schools.