Police and the City of Cape Town are investigating after a MyCiTi bus crashed into a coffee bar and two cars in the CBD on Monday evening. The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate said on Tuesday it was still awaiting an accident report regarding the collision of the MyCiTi feeder bus along Buitenkant Street in Cape Town.

The accident took place at 6.45pm and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined. WRECKAGE: The bus. Pictures: Leon Knipe “As far as we know, seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital last night,” said the City’s Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas. “It is unclear what has caused the accident, and we await the findings of the investigation.”

Quintas explains that the vehicle operating company contracted to the City – the bus driver’s employer – is required to submit an accident report to the City as well as to report the incident to the SAPS for investigation. According to a witness, the driver swerved after someone threw something at the bus. Quintas said that threats to safety are regarded in a most serious light.