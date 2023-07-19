Police and the City of Cape Town are investigating after a MyCiTi bus crashed into a coffee bar and two cars in the CBD on Monday evening.
The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate said on Tuesday it was still awaiting an accident report regarding the collision of the MyCiTi feeder bus along Buitenkant Street in Cape Town.
The accident took place at 6.45pm and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
“As far as we know, seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital last night,” said the City’s Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas.
“It is unclear what has caused the accident, and we await the findings of the investigation.”
Quintas explains that the vehicle operating company contracted to the City – the bus driver’s employer – is required to submit an accident report to the City as well as to report the incident to the SAPS for investigation.
According to a witness, the driver swerved after someone threw something at the bus.
Quintas said that threats to safety are regarded in a most serious light.
"We ask that the public please be patient while we await further information,” he adds.
Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana says Cape Town Central SAPS have registered an accident report after the MyCiTi bus crashed into two parked vehicles and the koffie winkel.
“The bus driver was seriously injured and two other people slightly injured and were all taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Sukwana adds.