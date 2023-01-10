Hundreds of hartseer Hanover Park residents gathered in Hangklip Court on Sunday night to pay tribute to slain soccer player Jody Fisher. Tears flowed as mense filled the council court and lit candles for the 20-year-old, who was found viciously stabbed to death on Jakes Gerwel Drive on New Year’s Eve.

At the time of his death, his mother Jolene, 39, told the Daily Voice she could not believe her first-born son was killed in such a violent manner as questions linger about what led up to the fatal incident. TRAGIC: Jody was stabbed to death. The young Jody, who was unmarried and did not have children, was last seen by his mother the night before when he told her he was going out with pelle. Jolene waited up the entire aand for her son before she eventually fell asleep in her lounge, but was awoken with the news that his body had been discovered.

Police confirmed the incident at the time. No arrests had been made. On Sunday night, players from Pro Stars and other soccer and fitness clubs arrived to pay tribute. They described Jody as a friendly laaitie who would not harm anyone.

ACHIEVEMENTS: Some of Jody’s soccer trophies and cups. Jolene said that since Jody’s murder she had not once heard from Philippi SAPS. “We still don’t know what led up to this. The police never came to the family to explain anything and we don’t know if anyone was arrested,” she explained. “The friends he was with never came to us but sent their parents. The one asked for my number so that he can explain ... and I said I am not interested.

“If they wanted justice for Jody they should have gone to the police. “Right now I am just focusing on laying my child to rest in peace.” TRIBUTE: A large crowd came to pay last respects to Fisher. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed: “Philippi police are investigating murder case. The family of the deceased was interviewed. No arrest has been made as yet, and the investigation is ongoing.”