A Bonteheuwel mom has beaten all the odds stacked against her to become an accomplished diesel mechanic.

Kayla Du Toit, 28, who is currently working for a large bus company, says she is proud to be one of the few young people in her area who has managed to break through the layers of poverty and other social ills to pursue her dream.

She obtained her diploma from Northlink College last year and is now studying towards an Electrical Engineering qualification.

She is working in the electrical department at her company doing battery fitting and getting units ready for the depots.

MECHANIC: Kayla Du Toit vannie Bontas. Picture supplied

“I am proud to be living proof that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, the ability to triumph always begins with you!

“Growing up wasn’t easy, I lost my brother in 2010, I fell pregnant in 2013 and lost the baby daddy two years later.

“It was hard but with little eyes watching and now depending on me, I had to keep pushing.”

She says although it is becoming the norm for women to work in male-dominated fields, it is still a challenge: “Some men are happy and want you to succeed and some feel intimidated but I don’t lose focus.”

MECHANIC: Kayla Du Toit vannie Bontas. Picture supplied

Kayla had dreams of becoming an engineer at a young age and says: “I attended a technical high school (Spes Bona High in Athlone), I did Mathematics, Physical Science, Engineering Drawings, and Mechanical Technology as my major subjects.

“Yes, I am a very feisty young lady, and daring, the type that always finishes what I start and with that said, I made a lot of sacrifices,” she adds.

She encourages young girls to dream big and take a leap of faith to fulfil their dreams.

[email protected]