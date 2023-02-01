A hartseer mother from Lavender Hill says her family has lost everything after a fire ripped through their home on Monday. Mom Gardene Davids says they’ve lost alles including all of their possessions and personal documents.

“Everything was engulfed in the flames,” she explains. “I built this place less than a year ago. My children’s birth certificates and my ID are gone.” Gardene says the fire at 8 Keppel Hof was allegedly started by individuals living next door.

“I ran to the window and I saw the car was on fire, people next door were kicking and shouting. WRECK: Motor vehicle caught alight in fire “Your first instinct is to get water and scream for help; they didn’t do anything like that,” she adds. “My kids could have burned but I managed to grab them and get them out.

“The people who live there actually admitted that they were making a fire and smoking.” Gardene says all they have left are the clothes on their backs. “I am a single mom of three children, my children have nothing,” the ma adds.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms fire and rescue services received the call just before 4.30am. “It was reported as wood and iron structures burning against a block of flats,” he says. “A motor vehicle also caught alight. The initial assessment has it as four apartments damaged, three informal structures destroyed.”