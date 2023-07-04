Hundreds of mourners gathered in Crawford on Monday to say farewell to the father of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack. According to relatives, the Yusuf Modack, 81, died peacefully in his sleep at his Lansdowne home on Monday morning. He was found by his wife, Rashieda.

LAST RITES: The janaazah was held in Crawford Early on Monday, rumours circulated that Nafiz planned to apply for permission to leave Helderstroom Prison where he is being held, to attend the janaazah, but police sources have said this is untrue. The Modack family was thrust into the limelight several years ago, when Nafiz was arrested for allegedly running extortion rackets at Cape Town nightclubs. IN HOF: Nafiz Modack faces klomp charges More recently, Nafiz was joined by his mother Ruwaida and brother Yaseen in the Western Cape High Court, where they face several charges for allegedly trying to defraud SARS.

Nafiz’s legal woes escalated when he was also arrested and charged for the murder of former SAPS Anti-Gang Unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, as well as the attempted murder of top criminal lawyer William Booth. He and his co-accused are set to stand trial for over 3 000 charges related to various underworld conspiracies and murder plots. This matter is expected back in the high court on August 11 for further pre-trial hearings. Monday, mourners gathered outside a relative’s home in St Kilda Road. They spoke fondly of Modack senior, saying he was “not bymekaar with Nafiz se dinge”.

MOURNERS OUTSIDE: Yusuf Modack, 81 A relative said: “He was a respected businessman who died at 81 years old. He is most popularly known for opening and running the Modack’s Superette in Bonteheuwel. FAREWELL: Yusuf Modack “He was also a property developer and had long retired. He had three wives and nine children. His first wife, Latiefa, has passed on. “He also married Rashieda and Ruwaida and at the time of his death, he was living a quiet life in Lansdowne with Rashieda.