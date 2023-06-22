It was Christmas in June for more than a hundred residents from Hyde Park, Tafelsig who finally received the title deeds to their homes. Ward councillor Norman Adonis says it is a historic occasion as several residents have been waiting for nearly three decades to become homeowners.

At the beginning of June, the City of Cape Town began its title deeds drive, which offered recipients the opportunity to collect their deeds. AID: Ward councillor Norman Adonis with the property owners Adonis said that the title deed will make the 165 residents the rightful homeowners of the properties. “Previously they were tenants from the City of Cape Town, now they are proud owners because they could not do certain things within their properties,” he explained.

“Today it is a done deal, it’s their property. If they want to sell it or give it to somebody [they can do so legally].” After they received their titles at the Olifantshoek Civic Centre, residents were in a joyful mood after signing their papers. Diana Syster, 60, a resident of Hyde Park since 2001, said she had no words to express her joy at becoming a homeowner.

“Ek is baie gelukkig,” she added. “I don’t know what to say, I’m still happy with my house. I’m very proud.” ‘BAIE GELUKKIG’: Diana Syster Patricia Jafhta, 69, said that she now feels like a real homeowner after receiving her title deed. “Ek is opgemaak. I can only thank the Lord that after 14 years I have my title deed,” the proud aunty said.

OPGEMAAK: Patricia Jaftha Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City would ensure that Capetonians can access the property market. “Facilitating people’s ownership of real assets not only breaks the cycle of intergenerational poverty but offers them both financial and physical security,” he said. NEW CHAPTER: The residents signing title deeds “In line with our commitment to dignity, we believe that no Capetonian should be a permanent tenant of the state.