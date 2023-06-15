A Khayelitsha ouma’s home was completely revamped and furnished thanks to a very generous Daily Voice reader. Nomalizo Mavis Bebeza’s Kuyasa residence was renovated just in time for her 79th birthday celebration this past Monday.

The makeover comes after Thulani Dasa, the founder of the Thulani Dasa Foundation, appealed to mense for donations to help improve the gogo’s living conditions. HELPER: Theo Gopie with Nomalizo Mavis Bebeza in her home on her 79th birthday “All I wanted was to see Gogo Nomalizo Mavis Bebeza having a safe and dignified house with sanitation. She has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who all depend on her grant,” Thulani explained. REVAMP: Ouma’s Khayelitsha house The ouma’s toilet wasn’t working due to broken pipes and taps, and there was also no electricity on the property.

The Daily Voice previously reported on the state of the gogo’s home and asked for good Samaritans to assist. Theo Gopie of Gopie Enterprises responded and reached out to help make the gogo’s birthday one to remember. In 2011, Gopie made headlines when gunmen opened fire on him at his bar in Belhar. The attack resulted in the deaths of three people.

Gopie said that after reading about the foundation’s appeal in the newspaper, he immediately called to offer his assistance. RENOVATION: Ouma’s house “I saw the article in the Voice and the gogo’s situation touched my heart. I knew Gopie’s Enterprises would be able to help,” he explained. “I then put it on my WhatsApp status and eight of my friends also put their hands in their pockets.”

Ouma Nomalizo’s RDP home now has new windows, a new door, running water and a working toilet. ONE OF FEW ISSUES: A caving in roof “Now everything is convenient for her and everything is new,” a smiling Gopie told the Daily Voice. Thulani is also grateful that Nomalizo could celebrate her birthday in style in her new house.