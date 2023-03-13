A 10-year-old girl from Bonteheuwel has been selected to compete at the World Gymnaestrada taking place later this year. Meeka Roman from Bemur Gymnastics says she is excited to represent South Africa at the championship in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The youngster is part of a group that won gold at a recent competition, and have been chosen to compete at the international event from July 30 until August 5. Her coach Barbara Murphy says: “Meeka has been selected as a participant of the Western Cape team, representing SA at the 17th World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam, one of the greatest gymnastics festivals on earth. “It is a festival of all things gymnastics, populated by thousands who practise it at every level, from all corners of the globe.”

Proud dad Craig explains that although this was a fantastic opportunity, his daughter’s dream is in jeopardy because they must raise a significant sum of geld for her trip. “She needs R40 000 and her mother who is accompanying her also needs R40k, so R80k in total is needed ,” he says. TROTS: Her parents Pamela and Craig Craig adds that they have held a few fundraisers to raise money for Meeka’s trip but desperately need donations or a sponsorship.

“We have raffles and are working on some more fundraising functions to come up with the money, and also have a Back-a-Buddy page on Facebook and a donation letter with some banking details on which we post weekly on social media platforms.” Mom Pamela is also a gymnast and tells the Daily Voice that both she and her daughter can’t wait to compete against world-class gymnasts. “She loves gymnastics,” adds Pamela.