The Kraaifontein old age home was painted red and white on Tuesday when local cops, accompanied by the provincial SAPS band, came to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the golden oldies. Everyone took to the dance floor when the band struck up classics like Frank Sinatra’s My Way and almal het dit uitgekap with favourites like Give Me Hope Joanna.

Kraaifontein police officials came armed with fun and games and also handed out wool and knitting needles, one of the pensioners’ favourite pastimes. The guest speakers were captain Faried Hoosain of Cape Town SAPS and sergeant Shannon Gerts from Kraaifontein police station. Before the dancing, Gerts said: “I would like to thank the police band who came to entertain us and I know no-one will be left sitting when they strike up.”

SPOKE: Captain Faried Hoosain She added that the knitting goods, and games such as dominoes were collected by Kraaifontein police and their Women’s Network. “We have over five million old people in homes all over South Africa. Many are vulnerable and in wheelchairs and so we have to look after them. To our elders, please look after yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up, don’t suffer in silence,” Hoosain said. Sersant Shannon Gertse Eric Langeveldt, 73, said: “It was wonderful to waltz again after all these years, we enjoyed the dancing so much.