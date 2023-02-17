As the local rugby season kicks off, these women from Elsies River United Rugby and Football Club are getting ready to play ball in Hermanus. The team, which was established last month, has already been invited to compete at the fifth annual Women’s Rugby Sevens taking place on February 25 and 26.

Elsies River United Rugby and Football Club Coach Morne Moses said the players are all girls who matriculated from Elsies River, Valhalla and Elswood high schools. “I wanted to empower the women in our community. Many think rugby is a male-dominated sport but we got the opportunity for girls rugby to grow,” Moses explains. “Elsies River High School girls rugby team is the feeder for the club to grow. “Whoever came to practice had first privilege of going to Hermanus; 12 girls have been selected because we need to create respect and discipline.”

EMPOWERS: Coach Morne Moses However, he says they are facing a funding challenge. The team needs as much as R3 500 to secure transport. Accommodation and food for the weekend has been paid for through donations. Elsies River United Rugby and Football Club are getting ready to play ball in Hermanus Moses adds: “Most of these girls I have been coaching since Grade 8 and I have only seen moms at matches, so I assume they come from single-parent backgrounds.

LOCKED UP: Ischke Mampa and Hailie Lakay in training “Some of the girls are working, some are studying and some are unemployed. However, the club has been assisting with fundraisers to help raise funds.” Forward Alexis Klassen, 19, started playing rugby in Grade 8 at Elsies River High. She says: “I love rugby! This is my passion but I never had the confidence and there was never a rugby team for women, so that was when I joined in school. But after school there was nothing.