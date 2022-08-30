Seven pit bull crossbreed dogs were rescued from dog fighting in Mitchells Plain, while the culprits were all minors between the ages of 15 and 17 years. The Cape of Goodhope SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit received a tip-off on Friday about dog fighting behind the Swartklip Indoor Sports Centre in Tafelsig.

The SPCA says the puppies were being trained for fighting. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says: “When we arrived, we found three minors with three dogs. There were no spectators or adults. “This led us to finding more dogs that were involved earlier in the day in a fight, and they too were confiscated, resulting in a total of seven dogs being confiscated.

IN A SAFE SPACE NOW: Hondjies saved in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain “Dog fighting cases always make my heart drop into my stomach. “I cannot understand how any person can find pleasure in watching dogs rip each other apart. “What is even scarier, these were minors. What is happening to our society?”

He says the teenagers are not off the hook. “We will still be laying criminal charges against them and the NPA will need to decide on the way forward.” On Sunday, the SPCA created a stir at the Sea Point Promenade when the organisation set up a dummy dog fighting pit to create awareness.

Pieterse says the dummy pit drew a lot of attention while many people were shocked and horrified that this blood sport is still happening in modern society. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security, says those found guilty of dog fighting can be jailed. Any person involved in dog fighting is liable to a fine of R80 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.

Pieterse adds: “Our inspectors go into the various areas to educate the communities on dog fighting and what negative impact it has on society. RESCUE ACT: Jaco Pieterse “We also offer a R5000 reward for any information that leads to a successful conviction. “We find that many know it is illegal, but they are too scared to report it due to consequences from those involved.