Spectators got a voorsmaakie of what is to come this klopse season ahead of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Cape Town Street Parade celebrations. More than 8 000 minstrel troupe members were in full cheer at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth race track on Saturday.

The 17 troupes present made their way around the race track, cheered on by the crowds who also enjoyed a full schedule of horse races on the day. TOP OF THE GAME: Playaz Inc perfomers at Kenilworth track Donovan Everitt, the Chief Operating Officer of Cape Racing said it was exciting to offer the public access to the celebrations. Everitt says: “The upgrades to the property take our entertainment offerings to the next level, and through the Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, we were thrilled to offer the public access to a celebration of the cultural melting pot that makes the Mother City so unique.”

Mense brought their tambourines along and donned the colours of their favourite troupes. Achmat Williams, co-director of troupe Playaz Inc, said that they are looking forward to defending their sectional champions title this year. EYES ON PRIZE: Achmat Williams He says: “We are delighted to be back another year to defend our title. The work the team has put in and the support from the Mitchells Plain community who consistently support our kids and encourage them at our rehearsals has paid off.

“We are bringing our A-game so be prepared for lots more surprises as we are only getting started.” BEST: The West London All Stars Meanwhile, the Tweede NuweJaar Working Committee has slammed the Voorsmaakie, which is funded by Hollywoodbets. Sedick Soeker said it is a great concern that the event was financially supported by a gambling entity.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Playaz Inc came to wys the competition He explains: “We, the Tweede Nuwejaar Working Committee, hold ourselves accountable to the sacred duty of safeguarding the values and traditions of our community. “It is within this context that we unambiguously state our objection to the exploitation of our community, particularly our children, who are being tragically exposed to the pernicious allure of gambling, alcohol and other vices.” According to Soeker, the event represented not only a betrayal of their principles but also a tragic disservice to the historical memory of the descendants of slaves.