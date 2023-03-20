WARNING: Story contains graphic images. A Hanover Park man accused of breaking into a family home is on life support after receiving a beating from his alleged victim and falling three stories from a council flat.

Videos of the attack on Markham Abrahams, 26, have been shared on social media by his attackers, who say he broke into their home and allegedly tried to stab the homeowner. The incident in St Lucia Court is being investigated by police after the family pressed charges, but Abrahams’ family has revealed that he suffers from a mental disability after being hit by a car as a child. TORTURE: Markham tied up. A relative, who asked not to be named out of fear reprisal, says they believe he was tortured as he was dragged along the ground, tied to a pole, repeatedly beaten and doused with water to keep him alive.

“It happened last Sunday at about 4am,” the relative says. “We don’t know how he got into that flat, but Markham is not normal. “He has a balloon in his head from a head injury when he was a child and went to Eros school and also uses drugs.

“We don’t know why he would go in that house because there is nothing to steal there. “We were told he fell out of the window on the third storey after a scuffle in a house and then they attacked him.” DANGEROUS: Abrahams fell three stories in St Lucia Court last Sunday. In the videos, a large group of people are seen tying him to a pole where a woman is heard telling mense to get a gun.

Abrahams appears disoriented and tells the group they are hurting him, when a woman is heard saying: “Is f*kkol! Jy het nie van daai gedink toe jy my pa wil stiek, jou n***!” Abrahams’ family says he was rescued by Metro Police. TORTURE: Markham tied up. “They tortured him for three hours. What we don’t understand is why do all of that?

“They could have phoned the police and told them what he done. “He is on life support at Groote Schuur Hospital and the doctors cannot operate yet, because his lungs are too weak. “They fractured all his ribs, he has head injuries, a cracked pelvis and other injuries.

NOT LOOKING GOOD: Markham Abrahams. Pictures supplied “They even made videos. The police have not even come to us when the whole thing is on Facebook and you can see who was behind it. “People can’t just take the law into their own hands and if he dies, they must be arrested.” Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana says: “Philippi police are investigating a case of assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

“The investigation follows after a 26-year-old man was assaulted on March 15 in Hanover Park. No arrests have been made yet.” Caitlin Carolus, 23, claims Markham jumped out of the window. DANGEROUS: Abrahams fell three stories in St Lucia Court last Sunday. “We were asleep and we heard screams and then we realised it was coming from my father’s room.

“He climbed up a gutter and climbed through the open window. “When we got into the room he was trying to stab my father and then he jumped out of the window.” “He was lying there like a pretzel,” she explains.

“We don’t know what he would have stolen but we were told he was sent here to come and hurt someone in the house. “He climbs up the gutters like Spider-Man and if the police are investigating us, they must investigate why he tried to stab my father.” Videos of the attack on Markham Abrahams, 26, have been shared on social media. Pictute from video Carolus says her dad was hospitalised as he struggled to sleep after the ordeal, but he was not injured.