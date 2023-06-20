A popular tattoo shop owner says he was shocked at the behaviour of SAPS members after a car drove into his winkel on Sunday morning. Lu, the owner of Afterlife Ink Tattoos, has claimed that cops were as-aan at the scene and were even caught vanging a tiep while he scrambled to sort out the mess.

He explained that he rushed to his shop on Voortrekker Road in Goodwood after receiving the news that someone had driven into his winkel in the early hours of Sunday morning. LEFT IN A MESS: Afterlife Ink Tattoos in Voortrekker Road “I got out of my bed and went to the shop; when I got there I didn’t know what to do because this is the first time something like this ever happened to me,” he said. A white Hyundai Atos had smashed through the shop’s glass front and security bars.

SKRIK: Car rammed into parlour on Sunday Lu claimed that when cops arrived, they were lackadaisical and didn’t seem interested in helping him. “There was also a traffic officer who arrived on the scene, and he is the one who helped and guided me through everything,” the owner said. “He even helped me sweep up.

“I wish I’d taken his name to say thank you, all I know is that he is from the Gallows Hill traffic department.”Lu then turned to the police officers for help after the driver left. “They were just sitting in the van, they didn’t even have an incident report form on them. “The traffic cop who helped me is the one who handed me a form.

“I then took it to the police officers in the van and noticed they were sleeping. “They then rolled down the window and took the form and then just casually rolled up the window again and went back to sleep,” the tattoo artist added. “They treated me like I was the driver, like I am the wrong one, while I was just trying to find out what I must do.

“I think at this point, I was more shocked at their attitude than what even happened. EXPOSED: Officers tieping in van “They then just left the scene, without explaining anything else to me. “Right now I am waiting on them for a case number in order to claim from insurance, but now this process is also delayed.”