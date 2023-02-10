A schoolgirl says after catching two babies, her future career as a midwife has already been mapped out for her. What was supposed to be a normal day at school turned into a medical emergency when Grade 12 pupil Marelize Perry helped bring her neighbour’s baby girl into the world.

Cape Town 9/2/2023 This school girl says after catching two babies her career has already been mapped out for her. pic supplied The 19-year-old from De Aar said she was late for school on Tuesday morning and when she got to the gate, it was locked and she returned home. “Our neighbour came to ask for help and said his wife is in labour,” Marelize explains. “I went to look and her water broke already. I told her not to push yet but she said the baby wants to come. I made my heart sterk and believed in myself.

HANDY: Marelize with baby. Picture supplied “I told her to go lay on the bed and breathe in and out before pushing. When I lifted her leg, the baby came and I caught her with tears in my eyes.” Mom Megan Pieterse, 32, says this is her third birth at home, and she and her baby Caylin are doing well. “The ambulance [paramedics] was striking so they couldn’t get to me. Everything is well, the baby and myself are healthy. I was very deurmekaar but Marelize was a star,” she adds.

“She guided me like a doctor and told me when is the right time to push.” DANKIE MY KIND: Ma Megan Pieterse, newborn Caylin and Marelize Perry. Picture supplied Silulami Mhlalwa, a paramedic who lives in their road, cut the baby’s umbilical cord. This is not Marelize’s first rodeo – on April 2, 2021 she delivered her aunt’s baby, saving the lives of both mom and infant during the dangerous breach birth.

“It was Easter weekend. My uncle’s wife went into labour at home, she said she was in pain and her water broke,” the teen recalls. “While everyone was struggling to get a hold of the ambulance, I had faith in myself and told her to breathe in and out twice before pushing. “I was the only one assisting her and the baby was born feet first. It was complicated but his body was out, just not his head.

“His mom wanted to close her legs and I told her she is going to kill the child, she must just push his head out.” SAFE: Perry, baba en medic. Miraculously, Marelize has never received any medical training, saying she only followed her instincts. “I feel very proud of myself because it could have been different ... like the babies could die and I would have to carry that guilt on my conscience,” the level-headed laaitie adds.