The big moment finally came for a group of elderly aunties and uncles from Lentegeur as they became home owners. The 20 senior residents received their title deeds from the City of Cape Town at the Ward 76 subcouncil building on Wednesday.

Ward councillor Avron Plaatjies described it as a historic and joyous occasion. “It is important for me to not just hand them a title deed but to hear their story,” he said. HANDOVER: Mrs Benjamin gets a title deed from Pophaim Plaatjies personally went to knock on every recipient’s door to inform them of the good news.

“The next phase is how we can assist them with rates and rebates because the place is theirs now,” he added. Cassiem Edriess, 69, says that he waited almost four decades to have a house in his name. “My house in Azalia Street is finally mine, I feel very excited because the last few years I was sent up and down but today I'm satisfied,” he told the Daily Voice.

EXCITED: Cassiem Edriess The City kicked off its title deeds drive in June, which offered recipients the opportunity to take ownership of its stock. According to Carl Pophaim, Mayco member for the City’s Human Settlements, this is part of a campaign to ensure that mense become empowered through home ownership. “That’s the City of Cape Town’s mission, land reform that works and gives you access to tenure and ensures you become a homeowner,” he said.

It was also a moment to remember for Mogammat Sharkie, 69, and his wife Abeeda Nickolas, 68, who will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary on Thursday. ILL: Mogammat Sharkie “I’m happy, I was always worried because I’m sick and might die and then my wife must run around for the papers and the title deed,” Sharkie explained. “We have always waited for this title deed and now we have it.”