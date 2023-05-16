A Heideveld ouma reached another milestone in her long life as she celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday. The wakker grandmother was joined by family and friends for a small and quiet party, where she shared sage advice with the Daily Voice.

Wilhelmina ‘Mama’ Fluks, the eldest resident in the area, believes that children should honour and obey their parents in order to live a longer, healthier and more fulfilling life. CELEBRATED BIRTHDAY: ‘Mama’ Wilhelmina Fluks, 107. Pictures: Byron Lukas And she is happy that she could put another year behind her and still be with her family. “Ek het my ouers ge-eer,” she explained. “When they told me to do something then I did it for them, that is why the Lord spared me so many years.”

She told the Voice that many people do not live to a ripe old age as she did. “There are a lot of children who didn’t reach the age that I have reached, I’m happy about it and I feel honoured to be the eldest here in Heideveld,” she said. Wilhelmina was born on May 15, 1916 in the area of Montagu, close to Worcester.

She has five children, 29 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and at least five great-great-grandchildren. Her daughter Roseline Hendricks said that her mother loves spending time with the family, and especially with the young ones keeping her on her toes. MAMA IS ALWAYS UP FOR A GOOD TIME: With daughter Roseline Hendricks. Pictures: Byron Lukas But on Monday, she preferred having a quiet day, with a lekker chocolate koek and cooldrink on the table.

“She is always between us, if we play dominoes then she sits with us and sometimes plays with us. BIRTH DAY CELEBRATION: Lekker chocolate koek and cooldrink “If we go out then we take her with us but further than that she is just here at home.” When the Voice arrived at Mama’s residence in Susan Court in Heideveld, neighbours were expressing their well wishes for her.

Beryl Ruiters said that Wilhelmina is an inspiration to everyone around her: “Mama is a very quiet person but also very strict. She has order in her house. AN OPEN DOOR: Ward councillor Elmarie Linda with Mama. Pictures: Byron Lukas “It is an honour, I can look up to this lady because she is still walking and her children are taking care of her.” OUMA: Wilhelmina Fluks Ward councillor Elmarie Linda said that Mama’s door is always open for a chat.