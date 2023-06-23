The hartseer family of Reagan Fredericks, who died tragically after drowning in a Retreat river, are appealing for help to raise funds for DNA tests. Just a few days after his body was found by a group of brave residents in the Keyser River, his devastated family was dealt another blow when told that they cannot bury him just yet.

Brave Retreat residents have recovered the body of Reagan Fredericks Thursday, Reagan’s friends gathered at the river to host a memorial. DIED: Reagan Fredericks, 30 His death caused widespread anger last week and residents embarked on a five-day search for the 30-year-old father, after SAPS divers deemed it too dangerous to go into the fast-flowing water. IN MEMORY: Reagan Reagan was last seen by his friend Michael van Wyk, 40, on Wednesday morning after 9am.

Van Wyk told the Daily Voice that they were accused of stealing, and were attacked by security guards who threw them into the water. Family and friends have a memorial for Reagan After five days of braving harsh currents and rainy weather, the group of brave but untrained residents recovered his body. Reagan’s sister Kaylin, 23, explained that they visited the mortuary this week, but left disappointed after he could not be identified.

“Because he was in the water so long, the skin on his face had started peeling off. So he cannot be identified,” she said. “Right now they have not done the autopsy yet, so we are not sure of the injuries. But the detective is following up and keeping us updated on the case. “We opted to do the DNA tests privately as the state takes up to three months to complete the tests and we just want to raise the money so he can be laid to rest.”