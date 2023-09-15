Instead of a party and birthday gifts, a young animal lover from Mitchells Plain is planning to spend his birthday at the Animal Welfare Shelter (AWS) in Philippi. Riley Valentine, 11, is raising funds and seeking donations in aid of his furry friends as part of his third annual birthday drive for the AWS.

GOD BLESS YOU: Riley Valentine, 11 He owns two dogs himself, Milo a Jack Russel and Milly, which the family recently adopted. “I love animals as they depend on us humans to protect them. I often volunteer at the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi, I see how dogs are abandoned and how full the kennels get there. The dogs are waiting for a loving home and family. I see stray dogs on the streets and it's a sad reality that some people neglect their dogs,” Riley said. NICE: Riley collecting food for dogs The Grade 6 learner from Seaview Primary School wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up, and other than volunteering at the AWS, he often takes walks in his neighbourhood to feed stray animals.

ASSIST: Riley Riley is collecting dog and cat food, pet toys and blankets, leashes, bowls and cash, all before September 24. “I just want to gather enough goods for the animals so they can be treated in honour of my birthday; it’s my birthday wish. Even if people have open dry dog food to share, that’s ok, I can make packets and seal it myself.” Good initiative: Riley AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins commended Riley for his good heart.