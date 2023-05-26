Five laaities from the Cape Flats came out tops at the Cape Town Table Tennis Open recently held at the Belhar Sports Centre. They qualified to compete at the Free State Table Tennis Open on June 17.

The youngest is Shonah Jones, nine, from Manenberg, who won Junior Player of the Tournament and bagged two silver medals in the Under-11 and U13 girls categories. Her broertjie Alexander, as well Kian Jansen and Elijah Trout from Kenilworth, all won bronze, while Lavender Hill’s Nashwin Pienaar walked away with gold in the U13 competition. These athletes are part of the Shiloh Topspinners club in Rylands and are coached by Shaun Jones, who is the current Cape Town Men’s Open Champion and a nine-time national champion.

A REAL TALENT: Alexander Jones He is also the proud father of Shonah and Alexander: “It was good seeing their progress as they started playing in lockdown 2021 and what they have achieved at this age and to get where they are now is something I never could achieve, but they have the guidance and experience. “They have qualified for the Cape Town team and will compete at the South African National Tournament which will be hosted in Cape Town in October.” PROUD: Shaun and Shonah, 9 The one to look out for is Shonah, a Grade 4 learner at Welkom Primary. She is currently the No 2 player for South Africa in her age-group.

Last year, she qualified for the SA Open in Durban. “Shonah is one who catches on quick, her character speaks volumes, she is a crowd favourite and makes finals in all the tournaments,” Shaune explained. HELP: Cape Flats laaities Klein Shonah said that she likes sports, yet is feeling a bit nervous but also excited for the Free State Open.