A boxing club in Hanover Park is on a mission to help change the mindset of youngsters from the area. Igsaan Nasier, 62, founder of the Boxing Academy, says that it’s all about creating a positive environment for children.

“We are in the heart of gang violence,” he explains. “I have got about 20 youngsters between the ages of six and 14, and our club is based on changing lives and their mindsets.” MODEL: Igsaan Nasier puts boys through paces. Picture: Supplied Igsaan says it is not an easy task as some of the laaities were previously involved in gangsterism and drug use. “Some of the older ones were involved with gangsterism and we got them out of it. They also left their drugs and they are now addicted to boxing.

“It’s all about giving kids the opportunity to perform because authorities aren’t doing much for the kids. “Boxing is making a huge change, it’s about discipline and trustworthiness, we want to create role models,” he adds. However, according to Igsaan, the academy is in dire need of equipment.

“Boxing gloves are our biggest problem as they don’t last long. Then it’s striking pads, groin protectors, head guards and skipping ropes. However, any weight or fitness equipment will do.” SPARRING: Boys face off.Picture: Supplied Dad Moegamad Essa says he can already see the positive effects that boxing is having on his eight-year-old son. “My son was a very shy and nervous child but through the boxing club he has grown as an individual, he is more confident and disciplined in his behaviour.