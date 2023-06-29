A Gatesville mom nearly lost her leg after she was allegedly misdiagnosed by doctors at the Dr Abdurahman Community Health Clinic. Goutla Kannemeyer, 46, claims that she was left in excruciating pain as doctors put her infected leg in a plaster cast, causing blisters to rupture on her leg and foot.

Goutla, who works as a chef, said she first went to the clinic last Wednesday after leaving work in pain. “I could not recall injuring the leg but that night I went to the Dr Abdurahmann clinic in Athlone,” she explained. “They were very helpful and did X-rays but said they could not see a fracture. “The doctor said it was a torn ligament and put the plaster cast around the leg and gave me pain medication and a note to return in a week.

“I even told her she was hurting me but she said she must do it and I understood, because she is the qualified doctor, not me.” IN AGONY: Chef Goutla Kannemeyer Goutla said she went home but started feeling sick on Sunday. “I told my daughter to call the ambulance and I was in a lot of pain. I could feel like my leg was being choked and wanted to cut the cast off,” she added. “The paramedic immediately said something was wrong and they rushed me to Groote Schuur Hospital.

“On arrival they took it off and there you could see the whole leg was infected. The doctors told me my leg should have never been put in the plaster and it was not a torn ligament.” An emergency operation was performed to clean out the infection. Goutla’s blistered limb “They told me I could have lost my leg and that is why they had to rush me in,” Goutla said.

“So far they don’t know what caused the infection but said I may still lose my toes if my condition doesn’t improve.” Health Department spokesperson Shimoney Regter has confirmed that Goutla was treated at the Dr Abdurahmann clinic but were told she had fallen. “Upon arrival at the clinic, healthcare workers were informed that Mrs Kannemeyer fell and had difficulty walking after this. During her visit to the CHC, healthcare workers did assessments and X-rays showed no fractures,” Regter said.