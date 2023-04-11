Hundreds of children had smiles on their faces on Saturday evening as a mass boeka was held for them at the Jumuah Masjid in Delft. Organiser Farieda Samodien and chairperson of the Women’s Forum at the mosque says she serves iftar every night where she caters for between 100 and 150 Muslims to break their fast.

She says kids always ask for leftovers, prompting her to hold a mass iftar at the local mosque on Saturday. “Once a year, in the middle of Ramadaan, I normally give a mass boeka then I invite everybody.” “We do not chase a child away that is not a Muslim, we feed everybody.

“I approach business people and friends so that we can make more than enough and then invite all the children who always ask for food by my door and at the mosque.” Farieda has had her soup kitchen, Mustajab Feeding, for over 20 years and says she shares whatever ingredients and food she gets between the mosque kitchen and her soup kitchen. On Saturday, large sheets were laid in the parking area of the masjid where she and her team prepared three pots of akni.

HOSTED: Farieda Samodien. About 300 little ones and their parents received a bakkie warm food, a glass of juice, lekker savouries and also a party packet. Farieda says some of the sponsors who usually donate towards the soup kitchen are Gifts of the Givers, various businesses, family members and community members. “During the period of Ramadaan, I have been taking all my food to the mosque because we eat at a certain time so we feed everyone from there.

“I understand that halfway through the month some families do not have anything to eat, especially during Ramadaan so I help where I can.” “It is a good feeling just to see the little ones eating, it is a relief because now I know the children are going to have something to eat and we give them a fruit, juice, soup and a party packet to take home.” “This will definitely continue every night, we even cater to the security to look after the vehicles.