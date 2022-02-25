A Cravenby dad says he’s kwaad because after spending R640 at a Canal Walk store, all he got in return was two broken sloffies.

Osman Parker said he bought a pair of Havaianas at their store last August for his 17-year-old son but earlier this month, the one sandal broke and so did his patience.

“When the shoe broke on February 20, my son came to me with the slip which stated the store had a six-month warranty on all their products,” he says.

Osman says the warranty ended on 22 February and he went to the winkel on 21 February.

“But the girl behind the counter said the shoe was worn and it cannot be returned,” he says.

“I told her of course the shoe was worn because that is why you buy shoes.

“The damage was that one of the straps at the back came loose and that is clearly a manufacturing problem, plus my son had the same pair before which also broke the same way but we did not keep the receipt for that one.

“I now spent R320 twice for a slipper that both broke after the same time and at the same place.”

Osman says the salesperson took a picture of the flip-flop and sent it to their operations manager who said it could not be returned.

“They said they cannot repair it because the slippers come from Brazil, but why are they not replacing it or refunding it?”

When the Daily Voice visited the Havaianas store on Wednesday, an employee said she was aware of Osman’s complaint and confirmed they had a six-month returns policy, while the operations manager failed to respond to queries.

A receptionist at the company’s South African head office said on Wednesday and yesterday that “all their employees were in a meeting” and no one responded to messages left.

