Belhar buzzed with excitement on Saturday night as hundreds of Muslims gathered for a mass boeka hosted by Gift of the Givers. Mense filled Masjid Un Nur in Syringa Crescent to break their fast and attend maghrib prayers.

The event, which is hosted at various mosques throughout the month of Ramadaan, is aimed at assisting Muslim families who sukkel during the pwasa and to provide relief to various communities. Hundreds of Belhar residents gathered at a local mosque. Pictures: Leon Knipe Shortly after 6pm, cars lined Syringa Crescent as Gift of the Givers volunteers hurried around with boxes of treats and stood over large pots. Large sheets were laid as hundreds of plates were placed for the crowds.

Project coordinator, Ali Sablay, says the tradition dates back to 2019 when the popular organisation first set up an office in Cape Town during the month of Ramadaan. HOSTING: Ali handing out food to mense. Pictures: Leon Knipe “We went into various underprivileged areas to extend the warmth of Ramadaan and that is in terms of feeding,” he says. “Sometimes, in these areas, people come to the mosques, madrassas and feeding schemes because many of them don’t have the privilege to break fast as a family and food is a daily challenge.

“So we extend this invitation to everyone to come to the mosque to share in this experience.” He says during the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent national shutdown prohibiting mass gatherings, the boekas were stopped and the negative impact on the communities were visible. “We saw the effect on many people and so during that month, we saw the requests for food parcels increase dramatically as people could not come to the mosque to break their fast.

“So now we are reviving events like this and we are very grateful for the role that the mosque plays as a beacon of light towards fellow Muslims and the community (at large).” Abdullah Ganief, coordinator for social relief programmes at Masjid Un Nur, says they are grateful to host the event. VERY GRATEFUL: Abdullah Ganief.TREAT: Gift of the Givers Project coordinator Ali Sablay. Pictures: Leon Knipe “We have five masjids in Belhar and in our catchment area, we have just over 160 Muslim families and we try to drive these types of projects on a weekly basis.