Grassy Park residents held a mass boeka for neighbours in a park created by one of their bright spark mense. Kenneth Felix, 70, is popular for his Christmas liggies which light up his home every holiday season.

But since the start of the pandemic, he’s been unable to put up the lights, so he started working on beautifying a small veldjie opposite his home in South Close. He planted trees, plants and flowers, and placed chairs and tables to make it a little spot where neighbours can relax. Uncle Kenny also serves a five-course breakfast to about 20 bin pickers on Tuesdays.

He and his neighbours arranged a lekker boeka for 50 residents on Wednesday where both Christian and Muslim people enjoyed a meal in the park. TREATS: Breakfast for the bin pickers “I began to revamp the park slowly six years ago from scratch,” he tells Daily Voice. “There was nothing good in this park to write home about, it was a run-down neglected piece of ground registered by the authorities as a park.

“After many years and hours of work, we can enjoy what my wife, Heather, deemed my pride and joy. BRIGHT SPARK: Kenneth Felix and wife Heather “Almost all the plants and the pots I bought and watering is also supplied via my own borehole.” Kenny adds: “Not that I need it but this garden has never received recognition or a cent from anyone else.”