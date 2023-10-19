A group of mense from Macassar who were left homeless after heavy rains destroyed their homes over the Heritage Day weekend are in dire need of food donations. The storm caused havoc as torrential rain and wind speeds of up to 60km/h resulted in massive flooding across the province.

Families from both Croydon and the Sandvlei informal settlements lost everything during the floods that ravaged the area. The 67 flood victims, including 15 school-going children, four toddlers and a five-month-old baby, have been stranded at the Macassar Civic Centre since September 26. Sadly their meagre resources have dried up and they are desperate for kos to help them survive.

Community activist Auriel September, who has been assisting the group since the disaster, says they really need assistance. “My resources are dwindling and we are not sure how long it’s still going to take before a suitable place is found to settle them,” she explained. DEVASTATING: Flooding after Heritage Day storms “We have been feeding them three times a day since their homes are uninhabitable.

“I’m looking for foodstuff for breakfast, lunch and supper. We have enough rice for another two weeks at least.” She says while the flooding occurred more than three weeks ago, up until now there has been no indication of whether the mense could return to their homes to rebuild their lives. “There is talk that they would be moved but I’m not sure where because the situation is not ideal. There are no facilities to cook so they are dependent on us when we come with food,” Auriel added.

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich did not respond to queries by deadline. Anna Davids, 70, whose dwelling was destroyed in the floods, previously told the Daily Voice that it was one of the worst experiences of her life. WARD COUNCILLOR: Macassar’s Peter Helfrich “Ek moes net hardloop want die water het my uit die kamer gedruk. Ek het sonder enige iets gehardloop, want daar was nie tyd nie.

“Ek het alles verloor, op die oomblik het ek net die klere wat ek gekry het, dit was baie sleg,” Anna recalled. Meanwhile, Auriel says the victims are getting more and more uncomfortable living in these conditions. “There is no privacy in the hall and only two basins in each toilet that everybody has to use,” she explained.