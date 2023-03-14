The care centre of a well-known Stellenbosch animal sanctuary was destroyed by a devastating fire over the weekend. According to Helani Briers, one of the managers at Exotic Animal World, previously known as Butterfly World, says a fire on Sunday destroyed parts of the care centre and destroyed their whole food supply.

“A staff member who had come in early saw the blazes and raised the alarm. “The fire brigade managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent enclosures,” she explains. “Although the adjacent enclosures were unaffected by the fire and the birds and animals in them are unscathed, we are closely monitoring them for possible smoke inhalation.”

The sanctuary is home to a wide range of exotic animals and numerous bird species. Stuart Grobbelaar, a spokesperson for the Stellenbosch Municipality, says that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. “At 7.45am on 12 March, Stellenbosch fire and rescue services received a call about a fire at the Exotic Animal World in Klapmuts.

“The fire was in a kitchen area,” he explains. “Five vehicles and a crew of 11 firefighters immediately responded and the fire was successfully extinguished by 8.30am. “It is suspected that the fire was possibly caused by an electrical short circuit, but the cause has not yet been definitively established,” Grobbelaar adds.

Helani says they need urgent help. “We are dealing with immense loss,” she explains. “We have lost our food supply and damage to the building and animal kitchen is extensive.”