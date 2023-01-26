Mense living in Surwood Walk went bos as they rushed to save the single mom’s Wendy house on Tuesday afternoon while her children ran to safety.

A Hanover Park family has been left homeless after a fire, allegedly caused by load shedding, destroyed their home.

Ouma Sharon Warries said her grandchildren have been left traumatised after being forced to flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“The Wendy house belongs to my daughter-in-law and she lives at the back with her three children and her three-year-old granddaughter.

“She is unemployed and just got a temp job today and so she went to work. We were inside the main house when the fire started because it was load shedding until 2pm,” she explained.