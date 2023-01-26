A Hanover Park family has been left homeless after a fire, allegedly caused by load shedding, destroyed their home.
Mense living in Surwood Walk went bos as they rushed to save the single mom’s Wendy house on Tuesday afternoon while her children ran to safety.
Ouma Sharon Warries said her grandchildren have been left traumatised after being forced to flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
“The Wendy house belongs to my daughter-in-law and she lives at the back with her three children and her three-year-old granddaughter.
“She is unemployed and just got a temp job today and so she went to work. We were inside the main house when the fire started because it was load shedding until 2pm,” she explained.
Warries said just minutes after the power was restored they saw the flames.
“It was not long after the power came back on and then we saw the flames. The community went mal and came running with water, but they could save nothing.
“The fireman said it may have been a spark from the [electricity] box and when we checked, you could see the whole box blew.”
Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that fire and rescue services received a call after 3pm.
“A single informal structure was destroyed, leaving five persons displaced. It was extinguished just after 4pm. The cause is undetermined.”
If you able to help the family rebuild, call Warries on 060 855 9941.