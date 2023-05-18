A sombre atmosphere filled the usually bustling Town Centre on Wednesday morning as hawkers and community organisations gathered for the funeral and celebration of Bernina ‘Tomboy’ Harmse. Harmse has been living there since the age of 12 but passed away on April 30.

She had fled from her hometown in Oudtshoorn and found refuge among the ‘Town Centre Kids’ more than two decades ago. Bernina is fondly remembered as the one person who would go out of her way to help hawkers run their daily errands in the busy hub in Mitchells Plain. Her grootmaak ma, fish seller Shireen Christians, shared fond memories about Tomboy, who she first met in 2003.

LIKED: Bernina Harmse.Pictures: Patrick Louw “She was just different, you could tell she had a heart of gold from a mile away. “Even though she had a drug habit, it didn’t change who she was. Anyone here knew they could send her to fetch their stock and even do their shopping,” Shireen said. “I would send her with thousands of rands and she wouldn’t take a cent.”

Christians said even her Mother’s Day was different this year. Town Centre fish. Pictures: Patrick Louw “She would take the money she made from helping people and without fail buy me a gift for Mother’s Day and even my birthday, that’s the type of person she was.” Jade Jannecke, 34, said her family often relied on Tomboy to help them in the centre.

She said her skoonma Glynis Lennitch found out about her passing in the beginning of May. “When she didn’t show up at the stalltjie for a day or two we started looking and asking around,” Jade said. SOMBRE: Tomboy’s funeral in Town Centre Pictures: Patrick Louw “We found out she had an accidental death, where someone apparently injected her in the wrong vein, so we looked at hospitals and mortuaries and eventually found her at Salt River Morgue.

“Glynis and Shireen then immediately started with the funeral arrangements because we knew that she didn’t have anyone on this side,” she added.. “A list was drawn up and every hawker contributed, even if it was just a R10 or a bag of potatoes or onions. “Noebax Trading Funeral Parlour agreed to organise the funeral, from the red carpet to the casket, D’Lo also agreed to render a song item.