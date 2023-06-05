Hundreds of hartseer residents marched through the streets of Parkwood on Saturday as they helped carry slain teen Shelton Williams to his grave at Klip Road Cemetery. A week after the fatal shooting which led to the death of the 15-year-old boy, residents gathered to say their final farewells as his alleged killer is kept in custody.

Shelton died in Heath Road last week after he was allegedly shot by a Somali shopkeeper, following an argument over a lighter. TRAGEDY: Shelton was shot dead in Heath Road, Parkwood A 14-year-old bystander was also shot in the arm. Public Order Police were called in as cops arrested the 37-year-old man and searched for the murder weapon.

Officers later found a stolen firearm in the ceiling of his winkel. On Saturday, Shelton’s friends from Fairmount High School lined Hoosain Parker’s Walk, along with players from Southampton Football Club as they saluted the teen. His aunt Sharday said that the family is devastated at the loss but is grateful for the hele support from the community.

DEVASTATED: Aunt Sharday Williams at Shelton’s funeral “Over 500 people came out for Shelton and his classmates and the soccer players did a guard of honour for him,” Sharday explained. “They carried the coffin to the church and even walked all the way through Parkwood to Klip Cemetery. FINAL GOODBYE: Hundreds of mourners bid farewell to the Fairmount High pupil “As a family we are devastated at the loss and his mother is not coping. Shelton is an only child and I told her she must pray to God for guidance.”

INCONSOLABLE: Shelton’s emotional mother Temwon-lee in front of his coffin Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting Shelton made his second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where residents submitted a petition calling for his bail to be denied. Sharday added: “The petition has about 500 signatures and they told us they now have an interpreter and the case is postponed to June 12. SAD: Shelton’s funeral “We will continue opposing his bail because we believe he will run away.