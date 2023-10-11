Skelms broke into the Methodist Church in Strandfontein just hours after it hosted a service, and stole almost all of the venue’s equipment and musical instruments. The Methodist Church has been serving the community since the 1980s.

Thieves stole anything they could get their hands on, from an overhead projector to instruments, cables, mics, laptops and gas tanks, and even the building’s gutters. STRIPPED: Methodist Church in Strandfontein was ransacked. The church’s Society Stewart, Karen Fouten, tells the Daily Voice that their caretaker came to the kerk on Monday and noticed that the back gate was broken and the door had been opened. “They [thieves] also tried to gain access to the pastors lounge but couldn’t. It’s just sad and disappointing as well because you build up something and someone just comes and invades your privacy... but we are not here to judge, we leave it in God’s hands,” Fouten said.

She adds that the diewe also left the church in a vuil state. BROKE IN: Back entrance. Pictures supplied “It’s not a nice experience. They took quite a few things, stripped us bare, and the way they left the place. “There is not even a word to describe it and they sell the stuff for next to nothing,” the disheartened woman said.

Fouten says the church will now make do with what they have, adding that the work of the Lord will continue. “We ask that anyone with any information about this burglary to please come forward, even if we get something back, it will save us on that cost,” she added. MESS: Church was left in a state. Picture supplied Strandfontein crime-fighter and CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter says residents are upset about the break-in.

"It seems that respect for places of worship is gone. These items don't come cheap and most religious fraternities host fundraisers to generate funds to be able to purchase much needed items. "If anyone has seen anything or has information regarding the break-in at the Methodist Church, please make contact with Detective Sergeant Abrahams on 079 894 1208," Schuter requested. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the break-in, adding that Strandfontein SAPS are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft.