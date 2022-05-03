Athlone pensioners were spoiled and treated to a hearty meal ahead of Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday. The mass boeka was initially intended for 150 seniors, but that number grew by 120 more when the mense from In The Hustle put out their invitation a week ago.

Led by Rafiqah Edries, the team arranged the special project last month and appealed to mense to help them feed and treat the elderly. The seniors sat down at Athlone Civic Centre on Saturday night to break their fast with water and dates followed by savouries including pies, samoosas, half-moons, daltjies, koeksisters and doughnuts. The golden oldies were then served a main course of chicken akni and dhal curry and rice.

MAIN COURSE: Akni was served. Picture: Focus Events Media About 150 pensioners were then treated to free mehndi/henna facials and free haircuts to make sure they look and feel good on the special Eid day celebrations. TOUCHING: Mehndi/henna drawings provided. Picture: Focus Events Media Rafiqah says the event was a huge success. “It was very overwhelming. It was very emotional, everybody had a brilliant time.

“We initially put up 25 tables but we ended up adding an extra two tables.” Kewtown resident Hafeesah Holland, 63, was opgemaak met die spoils. “I enjoyed the evening, shukran.

“I always just sit at home and to be able to get out was really lekker. The gifts and treats received were really nice.” For dessert, everybody was treated to sweet and creamy boeber. Rafiqah says the seniors were excited when the team from Focus Events Media rocked up with their camera gear to capture the moment.

KUDOS: Rafiqah Edries and her kwaai team. Picture: Focus Events Media “When they saw Focus Events Media, toe gaan die lipstick aan and the aunties quickly fixed their hair,” Rafiqah laughs. “I have to give a huge thanks to The Barber Brothers for taking the time out of their day. “They worked tirelessly as they cut the men’s and ladies’ hair.