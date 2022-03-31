Ten families have been left homeless after their shacks in Khayelitsha were nearly swallowed by a sinkhole.

The leaking drain they had built their homes around caved in, severely damaging the hokkies and striking fear in the hearts of residents who are scared of disappearing into the earth.

Mom of six, Nomiselo Sirayi, says they had to move into a friend’s place on Friday.

“We informed the City of Cape Town two weeks ago and they didn’t do anything about it. And at the time it was not this bad, we could still live in our homes,” she says.

SINKING FEELING: Nomiselo Sirayi. Picture: Siyavuya Khaya

“But then last Friday, we felt the earth move and that is when we decided to abandon our homes.”

The destitute mom says that she’s afraid to go home.

“We can’t even get our belongings from that shack because we are scared of the soil caving in as we try to walk into our home.”

The woman, who has lived in Island informal settlement for 11 years, says she is willing to relocate, because she is afraid good-hearted neighbours might tire of accommodating her large family.

“This hurts a lot because I don’t know where my children will live. I just want a home even if the City just gives me vacant land. I will move and put up my shack there.”

Ten families have been left homeless after their shacks in Khayelitsha were nearly swallowed by a sinkhole. Picture: Siyavuya Khaya (Vukani)

Community leader Xolani Dywili says they have engaged with the City about the badly damaged drainage system in the entire Site C area.

“Last week we called the City officials and told them that they need to relocate the people and they said they would get five families out,” he says.

“They only wrote their names down and they have not returned.”

CALLED FOR HELP: Community leader Xolani Dywili

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, says they are aware of the collapsed sewer that needs to be repaired.

“The directorate is concerned about the ongoing unlawful occupation that limits access to manholes and other underground infrastructure because it impacts the level of service that we can offer residents,” he says.

Ten families have been left homeless after their shacks in Khayelitsha were nearly swallowed by a sinkhole. Picture: Siyavuya Khaya (Vukani)

“The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate is aware that the City’s Human Settlements Directorate is engaging with the affected residents in the area, among others, to come up with relocation solutions as the sewer can only be repaired if the structures are relocated.”

Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, says the City Informal Settlements Department has been engaging with the affected residents.

“The City is carrying out the necessary assessments in the area, and is investigating all available options in assisting the affected residents,” he says.

[email protected]