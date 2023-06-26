Two meisies from Wesbank have been left traumatised after they were allegedly drugged and one of them gang-raped by a taxi driver and his friends. The girls, aged 16 and 19, claimed they were given an alcohol concoction that caused them to become flou and vomit during the ordeal last Sunday.

The 19-year-old said the attackers are well-known to them as she had gone drinking with them before. “They asked me to go drink with them on Sunday afternoon and I took my 16-year-old friend with,” she said. “It was the driver and his three friends.

“I knew them and trusted them and they have never tried anything like this before. They gave us strong wine that was already mixed in a Coke bottle and we both had some of it.” RAPED: 16-year-old friend.PICTURES: FRANKYSFUNKYFOTOS The 16-year-old claimed that she last remembers the group going to a local smokkie to buy a box of cheap wine before the driver took them to a bush in Brentwood Park, where they continued drinking. “I didn’t even have of that box and all I remember is feeling flou and being sick and starting to vomit before passing out,” she explained.

“The only thing I do remember is one of them trying to kiss me and I pushed him away.” SITE: Brentwood Park bos where alleged rape occurred.PICTURES: FRANKYSFUNKYFOTOS The 19-year-old meisie claimed she fainted in the taxi and when she regained consciousness, she saw all four men raping her friend. “All of them started raping her but she was completely passed out and the driver was the last one to rape her. I was so flou I couldn’t even shout or help her, it’s like my whole body was lam,” she added.

The girls say they were dropped off near their home. FILE IMAGE The younger meisie added: “That night I felt that I was sore and then my friend told me what happened. “So we went to the police station and they took me to Karl Bremer for tests and they said they could see lots of swelling.

“They didn’t say anything about DNA and we don’t know if they used condoms. But we want them arrested.” Meisies left traumatised Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Mfuleni police registered a rape case following an incident that occurred in Brentwood Park, Mfuleni, on 18 June at about 3pm. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and arrests are yet to be made.