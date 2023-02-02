A bus driver has been arrested and charged after he was caught assaulting a pupil on a bus. The assault, which took place in full view of other pupils, all of them in school, uniform, was filmed via a cellphone camera.

In the clip, the pupil is seen boarding the bus. The driver gets up from his seat. Using his leg and arms, he tries to push the boy out of the bus. The teenager says something to the driver and refuses to leave the bus. He then punches the driver, who retaliates.

A screenshot from the video The pair scuffle while other pupils shout in the background. The teenager realises he has blood on his face and he lunges at the driver. The pair continue to fight. The clips ends after a minute and 13 seconds. Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the driver had been charged for common assault and attempted murder.

“It is alleged that the pupil was waiting for the bus, with other pupils in Hoopstad. The bus arrived, stopped and the bus driver alighted the bus with a name list. He started to call the names of the pupils until the pupil was the only one left on the ground,” he said. Thakeng said the pupil entered the bus to ask the bus driver why he could not use the school bus to get to school. “It is alleged that the bus driver started to assault the learner and… (tried to strangle) him. The learner tried to fight back but he was overpowered by the bus driver. The learner ultimately alighted from the bus to report the incident to his mother,” he added.