Neighbourhood watch members in Delft served up a warm meal to homeless people in the area on Saturday. Amaraah Susan Jantjies, chairperson of the Echo neighbourhood watch, says they wanted to bring dignity back to people who live on the streets.

“We do these kinds of drives throughout the year but we had never done anything for the homeless,” she says. BEAUTIFUL SETTING: Warm meal at the table “We had planned to have the function in August for Women's Day but then we moved the date to accommodate males. “It’s not nice that some of the ladies who live on the streets get raped and to make their day, even if it is just once a year, makes us happy.”

Amaraah says some of the homeless mense were forced to live on the streets by circumstances beyond their control. “A woman whose mom died left her home because she was really close to her mom and she couldn’t handle it. “She was at the event and she was crying, thanking us for making her day.

“Two brothers whose mom died had to get out of their home and now sleep in people’s yards. “It is people like them who inspire us to give back to the community.” She adds the event was open to all: “It was not just the homeless people who attended, the community members who were struggling were there as well.

“Most of the kids at the event were from the areas around and they were entertained by the magician Jacques Le Sueur.” The Echo patrollers and other neighbourhood watch members from the Delft area served food to over 200 people. FILLING: Kiddies and adults served lekker meals “We have been running the soup kitchen since the Covid times, and we have events on special days like we did with the Daily Voice on Mandela Day,” says Amaarah.