A young mother from Ocean View broke her leg after falling through the concrete staircase of a City of Cape Town flat. Miche Pheiffer, 22, suffered serious injuries on Monday when the rickety staircase crumbled underneath her at a flat in Uiltjie Hof.

Misfortune struck when the mother of one was walking up the stairs to visit her sister. PAIN: Miche Pheiffer, 22, at the Ocean View flats Her mom, Berenice, said the stairs are old and have never been refurbished since they moved to the area five decades ago, in 1972. Residents have laid several complaints about the poor state of the staircases but nothing was done, she added.

“There have already been complaints to the council and they didn’t do anything. To see my child lying there wasn’t a nice scene, sy kan haar dood geval het,” Berenice explained. Meanwhile, Miche was admitted to Victoria Hospital. Suffered serious injuries:Miche Berenice told the Daily Voice: “Her leg is in plaster because it is brittle on both sides. The doctors broke her ankle again so that they could reset it properly.

“I lost my son last month so you can think how I’m feeling at the moment, it’s heartsore.” James Vos, acting MEC for Human Settlements, confirmed the stairs were repaired at 8am yesterday. “Although we are still determining all the facts, it is important to state that the injury suffered by the occupant is completely unacceptable and a full investigation with corrective action has been instituted,” he said.

“The staircase in question, as well as others in the area, have been fixed.” Vos added that the City has set out R13 million for a staircase upgrade programme which the Ocean View flats form part of. However, Berenice claimed that the City should be held liable for her daughter’s injury.

“Something had to happen first before they came to fix it. “They need to be exposed, we can’t leave it like this. When it’s voting time we need to vote for them. DIE MOER IN: Ma Berenice Pheiffer “Who is going to make Miche’s legs right?”