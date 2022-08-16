Ayabonga Mani, the son of a domestic worker and single parent, says never in his wildest dreams did he ever think he’d be accepted into a world renowned ballet school, never mind two! The talented dancer from Somerset West was given the opportunity to study his passion at the Ballet Rambert’s School in London and Circle in the Square Theatre in New York.

A two-year classical drama training course at Circle in the Square in New York is set to start on 8 September, however the only thing standing in his way is R650 000 (US$40 000). “The last three years I have been trying to knuckle down to get overseas because there are more opportunities there,” the dancer explains. The 19-year-old auditioned at the beginning of the year and was required to film two monologues, a contemporary and classical text via zoom, and he later received an email to say he was accepted.

AIM FOR THE TOP: Ayabonga Mani, 19, of Somerset West “Being the son of a domestic worker, I knew that the only way the dream was going to happen for me was if I worked hard and I had the biggest opportunity to make it work. “It is not to say the schools or teachers in South Africa are not of a standard because there are some incredible teachers here but specifically what I am looking for I knew that at some point in time, my entire goal and vision for my career was to go abroad and explore that market and eventually come back and do work here as well,” he says. INSPIRE: With his teacher Tracy Li In July, he won the TDA Ballet Repertoire and Contemporary Dance Awards and was awarded cash prizes to the value of R13 000 which he has all put towards his studies but it is not nearly enough to cover his living expenses, tuition fees and visa.

“I am hoping that someone can help me and any help is absolutely welcome, I am really thankful for this opportunity and trying my best to make it work because I am young and ambitious,” he adds. His mom, Julia Mani, says she is not able to assist her son financially. PROUD MAMA: Ayabonga and mom Julia Mani “I am very proud of my boy because I work so hard for him but this will change our lives because he is very talented and serious about this,” she says.