Two dagga plantations valued at over R300 000 were uprooted by Grassy Park cops over the weekend. Station commander Dawood Laing confirmed that two local “farmers” were busted for growing high grade dagga in their kitchen sinks and bedroom kassies.

In the first raid at a home in 6th Avenue in Grassy Park, cops found the owner had created a dagga lab in his house. OH SHRUBS! Dagga plants found. Picture supplied “We found a wide range of plants all across the house and he even created a lab under the sink with special lights. He was arrested and his dagga stash worth over R120 000 was confiscated,” Laing said. In the second raid in New Horizons, police busted another homeowner who used his bedroom kassies to grow his plante.

“When we arrived we found a woman with a baby and she called her husband to come home. He had massive plants in his bedroom cupboards and a whole plantation in his house and backyard,” Laing added. OH SHRUBS! Dagga plants found. Picture supplied “When questioned he explained he knew he was breaking the law but needed to support his family. He told us he ordered the seeds from a place and they couriered it to him and this is also under investigation." Handbag and money hidden in emmertjie. Picture supplied Laing said both men appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and reminded mense that growing dagga in order to cultivate and sell it remains illegal.