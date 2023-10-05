Milnerton mense got a skrik on Wednesday when two shooters on a motorcycle murdered a Palestinian construction company owner in a mafia-like hit. According to a source, the victim, Shafiq Naser, the owner of Naser Construction in Montague Gardens, crashed his larney Mercedes Benz G-Wagon into several other vehicles as he tried to flee his attackers.

“This guy is from Palestine but is very rich and lives at the Crystal Towers. He is a property guy and the car is registered to a luxury car hire place,” the source claimed. CRASH: Naser’s Merc G-Wagon in Milnerton. Picture: Leon Knipe “His name is Shafiq Naser and he is 38-years-old. He was driving from Koeberg Road in the direction of Bosmansdam Road when he came under attack. Two hitmen on a motorbike pulled up alongside him and started klapping skote using an Uzi rifle.” The source says Naser, a father of three, was hit in the head and tried to flee but crashed his vehicle.

GUNNED DOWN: Shafiq Naser. Picture supplied “He tried to escape but crashed into the curb and the traffic light at that intersection and his G-Wagon flipped, hitting other cars. “They fired a moerse klomp skote but I know 13 cartridges were found on the scene. “He was trapped inside the car and the firefighters were called to help the paramedics cut his body out of the car, but he died inside the car. He was killed exactly like Cyril Beeka was. This was a clear hit but the reasons are unclear.”

An underworld figure, Beeka was also killed by gunmen on a motorbike, who opened fire on his BMW SUV outside UWC on Robert Sobukwe Road in March 2011. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting, adding: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Wednesday morning at about 8am in Bosmansdam Road, Milnerton, where an adult male, foreign national, was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “Milnerton police attended the crime scene, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. According to a report, a motorcycle stopped next to the victim and fired several shots at him. The motive for the attack is yet to be established”.